Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NAC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,550. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

