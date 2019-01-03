NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NMS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has increased its dividend by an average of 76.2% per year over the last three years.

NMS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.45. 17,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,650. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

