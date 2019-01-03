Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYV)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

NYV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return.

