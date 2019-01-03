Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NPV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,300. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

