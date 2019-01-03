NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Shares Gap Down to $75.03

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.75, but opened at $75.03. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $71.97, with a volume of 6333165 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 28.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 490.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $108,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

