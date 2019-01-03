NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.58.

Shares of NXPI opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $125.93. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,762,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,716,424 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $232,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,940 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,934,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,458,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $210,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,768 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $193,552,000 after acquiring an additional 985,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

