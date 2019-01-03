OceanChain Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (OC)

OceanChain (CURRENCY:OC) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, OceanChain has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One OceanChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Bit-Z and Allcoin. OceanChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $34,333.00 worth of OceanChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OceanChain alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006469 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020451 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00229536 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014391 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000809 BTC.

OceanChain Profile

OceanChain (OC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2014. OceanChain’s official Twitter account is @Orangecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. OceanChain’s official website is oceanchain.club.

Buying and Selling OceanChain

OceanChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OceanChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OceanChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.