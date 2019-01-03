Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, FCoin and CoinTiger. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,750,000,000 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LBank, Bit-Z, Huobi, CoinTiger, Kucoin, FCoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

