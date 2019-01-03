Old National Bancorp (ONB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.51. 44,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,905. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 16.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

