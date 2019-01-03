Old National Bancorp (ONB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ONB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,816,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 826.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,631 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,845,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,919,000 after purchasing an additional 572,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 428,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,238,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,096,000 after purchasing an additional 405,285 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

