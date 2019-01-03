Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Onconova Therapeutics from $45.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th.

NASDAQ ONTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. 6,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.71. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $39.97.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 965.58% and a negative net margin of 1,610.44%. Equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 672,312 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 444.2% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

