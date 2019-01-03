ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Receives $75.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGS. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 327,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after buying an additional 295,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,171,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 221,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 371,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 207,628 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6,892.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 205,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 202,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,926,000 after purchasing an additional 132,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $76.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $87.75.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.60 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

