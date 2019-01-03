onG.social (ONG) Price Hits $0.0248 on Top Exchanges

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, onG.social has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One onG.social token can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. onG.social has a total market cap of $832,627.00 and approximately $16,478.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

onG.social Token Profile

onG.social launched on June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,594,319 tokens. The official message board for onG.social is medium.com/@onG.Social. onG.social’s official website is somee.social. The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global.

Buying and Selling onG.social

onG.social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as onG.social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire onG.social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase onG.social using one of the exchanges listed above.

