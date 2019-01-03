OptiNose (OPTN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on OptiNose from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OPTN opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $255.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $76,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 6,430 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $50,732.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in OptiNose by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,183,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,856,000 after acquiring an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OptiNose by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 526,501 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC raised its stake in OptiNose by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,458,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in OptiNose by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,282,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 701,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OptiNose by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 79,541 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

See Also: Beta

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.