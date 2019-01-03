Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Holdings Boosted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Orthofix Medical worth $20,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,667,000 after purchasing an additional 82,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 376,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 358,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rice Doug sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $370,991.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,798.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luke T. Faulstick sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $515,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,225.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,843 shares of company stock worth $1,557,826. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

OFIX opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.11 million, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.65 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

OFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

