Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 244.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Osisko gold royalties worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OR. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,475,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,947,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 274,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 300,198 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 528,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 414.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 246,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of -0.67. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.47 million during the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy or” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

