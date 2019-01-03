Osisko gold royalties (OR) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.47 million during the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,475,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after buying an additional 322,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 66.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 300,198 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 7.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,947,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after buying an additional 274,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 93.2% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 528,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 254,700 shares during the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

