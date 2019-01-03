Ourcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $156.00 (OUR)

Ourcoin (CURRENCY:OUR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Ourcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Ourcoin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ourcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,972.00 and $156.00 worth of Ourcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ourcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.02323077 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00155034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00201035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025988 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025990 BTC.

Ourcoin Coin Profile

Ourcoin’s total supply is 931,510 coins and its circulating supply is 617,697 coins. Ourcoin’s official website is ourplatform.io. Ourcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ourcoin1.

Buying and Selling Ourcoin

Ourcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ourcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ourcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ourcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ourcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ourcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.