Owens & Minor (OMI) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on OMI. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of OMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 6,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,978,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 585,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,605,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,792,000 after purchasing an additional 406,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 262,792 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 36.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 814,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 171,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

