Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 474.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 642,249 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting in the second quarter worth about $9,410,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Navigant Consulting by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,290,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,263,000 after acquiring an additional 367,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting in the second quarter worth about $5,072,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Navigant Consulting in the third quarter worth about $2,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NCI opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Navigant Consulting had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Navigant Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigant Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Navigant Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Navigant Consulting Company Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services to corporate executives and senior management, corporate counsel, law firms, corporate boards, special committees, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare; Energy; Financial Services Advisory and Compliance; and Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology.

