Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $231,000 in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) Stock

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Friedman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.00 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $111.19 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $325.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

