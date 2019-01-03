Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) versus Victory Oilfield Tech (VYEY) Critical Comparison

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 25.13% 4.93% 4.93% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A -85.56% -75.08%

Dividends

Pacific Coast Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.5%. Victory Oilfield Tech does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Victory Oilfield Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust $7.49 million 8.86 $4.35 million N/A N/A Victory Oilfield Tech $440,000.00 19.12 -$20.72 million N/A N/A

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 4.61, indicating that its stock price is 361% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Victory Oilfield Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

