Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEIX. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Pacific Ethanol from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEIX opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Pacific Ethanol has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $370.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the 2nd quarter worth $547,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 376,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the 2nd quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 179,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

