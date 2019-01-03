Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 212,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $11,376,062.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,144,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,828,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,223 shares of company stock valued at $27,124,902. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

