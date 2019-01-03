Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRTK. BidaskClub downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.44.

PRTK opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 11.39 and a quick ratio of 11.39. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.55% and a negative net margin of 2,155.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, COO Evan Loh sold 11,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $74,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $56,448.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,656.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,248 shares of company stock worth $377,411. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

