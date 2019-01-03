Park National Corp OH Grows Stake in NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.0% in the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.7% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 95,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 23.3% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $80.17 on Thursday. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $73.59 and a 52-week high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $251.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research raised NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on NESTLE S A/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NESTLE S A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

