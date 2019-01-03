Park National Corp OH Sells 10,505 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,505 shares during the period. Nike makes up 1.6% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Nike were worth $25,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 102,670,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,698,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,676,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,004,317,000 after purchasing an additional 966,541 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,349,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,604,517,000 after purchasing an additional 354,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,548 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike stock opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $62.09 and a 1 year high of $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Park National Corp OH Sells 10,505 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/park-national-corp-oh-sells-10505-shares-of-nike-inc-nke.html.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.