Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Laurel Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.05.

Shares of PG opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $231.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $96.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,545,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $65,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

