Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.69.

PTEN stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 263,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.65 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

In related news, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 20,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $177,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

