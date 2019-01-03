Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,522,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,735,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,242,000 after buying an additional 1,431,575 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,895,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 563.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 631,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after buying an additional 536,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,712,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 516,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $41.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other news, Director Cydney Donnell purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.58 per share, with a total value of $49,812.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/pebblebrook-hotel-trust-peb-shares-bought-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.