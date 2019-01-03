Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Impax Asset Management Group (IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

LON:IPX opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.67) on Thursday. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 214 ($2.80).

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £232,000 ($303,149.09).

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

