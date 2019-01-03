Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Serica Energy (SQZ)

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

SQZ stock opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.59) on Thursday. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 20.25 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

