Pentair PLC (PNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will announce sales of $736.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $737.20 million. Pentair reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.88 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on PNR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth about $30,745,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pentair by 56.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,942,000 after acquiring an additional 640,849 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 273.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 855,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after acquiring an additional 626,490 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 68.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 621,206 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pentair by 133.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 901,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after acquiring an additional 515,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $50.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.