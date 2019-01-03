PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Holdings Boosted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $242,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 49.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 179,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,075,812 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Macquarie set a $122.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

