Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,570,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $40,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 237.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,905,000 after buying an additional 435,388 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the third quarter worth $248,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 35.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,710,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after buying an additional 444,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 47.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,943,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,984,000 after buying an additional 625,600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRSP. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta and gave the stock a “hold prsp” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $17.34 on Thursday. Perspecta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

