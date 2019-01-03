Petmed Express (PETS) and Dougherty’s Pharmacy (MYDP) Head to Head Contrast

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) and Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Petmed Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Petmed Express shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Petmed Express and Dougherty’s Pharmacy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petmed Express 14.88% 35.53% 29.82% Dougherty’s Pharmacy -6.05% -79.29% -10.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petmed Express and Dougherty’s Pharmacy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petmed Express $273.80 million 1.76 $37.28 million N/A N/A Dougherty’s Pharmacy $40.21 million 0.01 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Petmed Express has higher revenue and earnings than Dougherty’s Pharmacy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Petmed Express and Dougherty’s Pharmacy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petmed Express 1 1 1 0 2.00 Dougherty’s Pharmacy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petmed Express currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.30%. Given Petmed Express’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Petmed Express is more favorable than Dougherty’s Pharmacy.

Risk & Volatility

Petmed Express has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dougherty’s Pharmacy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Petmed Express pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Dougherty’s Pharmacy does not pay a dividend. Petmed Express has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Petmed Express beats Dougherty’s Pharmacy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. It also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies. The company sells its products through its Internet Website; telephone contact center; and direct mail/print through brochures and postcards. PetMed Express, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Dougherty’s Pharmacy Company Profile

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc., an investment firm, focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. in May 2017. Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

