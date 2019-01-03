Pharming Group (PHGUF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Shares of PHGUF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $521.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.37. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

