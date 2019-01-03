Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $146,509.00 and $29.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.83 or 0.02107646 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00476555 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00023568 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00028914 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010355 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00021679 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007974 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,051,250 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

