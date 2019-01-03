Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Director Sells $18,126.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,900 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $18,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,279 shares in the company, valued at $689,541.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $648.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Photronics had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Photronics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 46.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Photronics in the third quarter worth $203,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

