Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) a $8.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.58.

ELF stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.00. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.09 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $46,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $918,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 674,900 shares of company stock worth $7,757,792. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,949,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,193,000 after buying an additional 477,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,029,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 164,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 164,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,504,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,157,000 after acquiring an additional 60,782 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 290,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

