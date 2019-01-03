Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Director Oscar K. Brown Acquires 1,000 Shares

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Director Oscar K. Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $19,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PAGP stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,366,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,753,000 after acquiring an additional 92,418 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,855,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,689,000 after acquiring an additional 957,705 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,522,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,522,000 after acquiring an additional 330,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,475,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,557,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

