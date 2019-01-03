PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $142,473.00 and approximately $485.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

