PLx Pharma (PLXP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

PLXP opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. PLx Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. PLx Pharma had a negative return on equity of 224.24% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLx Pharma news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 397,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $397,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLx Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.87% of PLx Pharma worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and other analgesics. The company's lead product candidates are Aspertec 81 mg and 325 mg, which are novel formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

