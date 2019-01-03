PLx Pharma (PLXP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PLXP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. PLx Pharma had a negative return on equity of 224.24% and a negative net margin of 12.09%. On average, analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PLx Pharma news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 397,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $397,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLx Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.87% of PLx Pharma worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and other analgesics. The company's lead product candidates are Aspertec 81 mg and 325 mg, which are novel formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

