PM CAPITAL Ltd Has $908,000 Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

PM CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,297,000 shares during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources makes up about 0.2% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,952,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after buying an additional 808,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,952,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after buying an additional 808,720 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 79.5% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 24,347,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after buying an additional 10,784,989 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 114.9% in the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 18,857,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after buying an additional 10,083,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 70.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,226,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after buying an additional 3,407,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of TRQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,845,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,928. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/pm-capital-ltd-has-908000-holdings-in-turquoise-hill-resources-ltd-trq.html.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.