Polar Capital (POLR) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Polar Capital (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Shore Capital increased their price target on Polar Capital from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 644 ($8.42).

POLR stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 488 ($6.38). 13,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,972. Polar Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 329 ($4.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 564 ($7.37).

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

