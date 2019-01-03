Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages predict that Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.73 billion. Polaris Industries posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year sales of $6.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $126.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,474,000 after purchasing an additional 91,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.73. 458,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,080. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

