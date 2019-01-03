POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $182,869.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.41 or 0.12777743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00028554 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

POPCHAIN Token Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,598,978 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, GDAC, CoinBene, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

