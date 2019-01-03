Positive News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Oppenheimer (OPY) Stock Price

Media stories about Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Oppenheimer earned a media sentiment score of 2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE OPY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.25. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,162. Oppenheimer has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $339.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $237.81 million during the quarter.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

