PositiveID (PSID) versus PerkinElmer (PKI) Head-To-Head Comparison

PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

PerkinElmer pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. PositiveID does not pay a dividend. PerkinElmer pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

PositiveID has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PerkinElmer has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PositiveID and PerkinElmer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PositiveID $5.36 million 0.00 -$8.56 million N/A N/A PerkinElmer $2.26 billion 3.79 $292.63 million $2.90 26.52

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than PositiveID.

Profitability

This table compares PositiveID and PerkinElmer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PositiveID N/A N/A N/A PerkinElmer 4.71% 15.04% 6.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PositiveID and PerkinElmer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PositiveID 0 0 0 0 N/A PerkinElmer 0 8 3 0 2.27

PerkinElmer has a consensus price target of $88.15, indicating a potential upside of 14.60%. Given PerkinElmer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PerkinElmer is more favorable than PositiveID.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of PerkinElmer shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of PositiveID shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of PerkinElmer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats PositiveID on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PositiveID Company Profile

PositiveID Corporation, a life sciences and technology company, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and medical testing in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Molecular Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Mobile Labs. The company develops microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats and analyze biological samples at the point of need. It has a portfolio of intellectual property related to sample preparation and rapid medical testing applications. The company's microfluidic bio-agent autonomous networked detector (M-BAND) technology is a bio-aerosol monitor with integrated systems for sample collection, processing, and detection modules. Its M-BAND technology analyzes air samples for the detection of pathogenic bacteria, viruses, and toxins for up to 30 days. The company's FireflyDX is an automated pathogen detection system for rapid diagnostics for clinical and point-of-need applications. Its FireflyDX system detects and identifies common pathogens and diseases, such as E. coli, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus, clostridium difficile, Zika virus, Ebola virus, influenza, and others. In addition, PositiveID Corporation markets Caregiver, a non-contact clinical thermometer that measures forehead temperature in adults, children, and infants for hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, nursing homes and other long-term care institutions, and acute care hospitals; and manufactures and sells specialty technology vehicles for mobile laboratory, command and communications applications, and mobile cellular systems. The company was formerly known as VeriChip Corporation and changed its name to PositiveID Corporation in November 2009. PositiveID Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. In addition, this segment offers a suite of solutions comprising reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, and software test and screen products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used in diagnosing genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for use in applications covering oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Helix and Precipio, Inc. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

